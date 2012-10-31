UPDATE 4-GM sees European operations breaking even by mid-decade

* GM expects much bigger loss in Europe this year
* Still sees Europe economy flat to slightly deteriorating
* Expects flat to slightly higher overall fourth-quarter
operating profit
* Shares up 10.4 percent
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, Oct 31 General Motors Co posted
a surprisingly strong profit on Wednesday on higher sales and
vehicle prices, mainly in the United States, and said it was
targeting a return to break-even levels in its European
operations by mid-decade.
Shares of the automaker rose more than 10 percent as
investors welcomed better-than-expected results in North
America, South America and the International unit that includes
China, as well as a more defined roadmap for ending its European
losses. GM's stock debuted at $33 a share when it re-entered the
market in the fall 2010.
Higher sales volumes and vehicle prices contributed $900
million to the quarter.
"We're getting a nice confirmation of good news," Citi
analyst Itay Michaeli said. "We're getting more confirmation of
the strength of the North America story; we're getting at least
some light at the end of the tunnel with respect to Europe and
the Asia-China story is still humming along."
GM's third-quarter net income attributable to common
shareholders fell to $1.48 billion, or 89 cents a share, from
$1.74 billion, or $1.03 a share, a year earlier. On Tuesday,
smaller U.S. rival Ford Motor Co reported a far
higher-than-expected profit of $1.63 billion for the
quarter.
Excluding one-time items, GM earned 93 cents a share, well
above the analysts' average estimate of 60 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 2.4 percent from last year to $37.6 billion,
above the $35.7 billion analysts had expected.
In Europe, however, GM said it expected a full-year
operating loss of $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion, depending on the
level of restructuring that occurs in the fourth quarter. Last
year, it lost $747 million in the region.
The company, which sells in Europe largely under the Opel
brand name, said it was targeting results there to be slightly
better in 2013 than in 2012 and to reach break-even by
mid-decade.
"We still have a lot of work to do, especially in Europe,"
GM Chief Financial Officer Dan Ammann said.
GM still sees the European economy as flat to slightly
deteriorating. "We're not banking on a sharp turnaround...at
this point," Ammann told reporters on a conference call.
Opel has been a drag on GM's results, leading the automaker
to push for changes at the European unit, which has lost a total
of $16 billion over the past dozen years despite repeated rounds
of job cuts. In the third quarter, GM Europe posted an operating
loss of $478 million, in line with what analysts had expected.
GM provided further details of its plans to end losses in
the region, although the company still needs to complete talks
with unionized workers in Germany. Vice Chairman Steve Girsky,
who is leading Opel's restructuring, said the Detroit company
was targeting $500 million in fixed-cost savings in Europe
between 2013 and 2015.
He said 2,600 jobs at Opel would be eliminated this year
through attrition and buyouts, bringing the total employed at
the unit to about 37,350 people. He added that Opel plans next
year to cut the number of work shifts at its assembly plant in
Eisenach, Germany, to two from three.
STRUGGLES IN EUROPE
Opel's image has "deteriorated" over the last several years,
Girsky said on a conference call with analysts. "We know we're
behind here, and we're working very hard to bring us back to
where we were."
GM's European unit had positive cash flow in the third
quarter, although some of that was due to inventory reductions,
he said. The company said the key to Opel's turnaround would be
the launch of 23 new models through 2016, including the Mokka
small SUV this year and the debut of the Adam minicar next year.
Ford has had similar struggles in Europe. The No. 2 U.S.
automaker said last week that it would close three plants in the
region to cut costs by as much as $500 million and signaled a
willingness to do more.
Ford has said it expects to lose at least $3 billion in
Europe over the next two years, including at least $1.5 billion
this year. It expects to post a smaller loss in the region in
2014 before being profitable by mid-decade.
"While we are impressed by the swiftness of the Ford
actions, we also recognize that GM is trying to do something
more complex," Guggenheim Securities analyst Matt Stover said,
pointing to GM's efforts to cut costs at its highly unionized
German plants.
Analysts have said GM needs, at a minimum, to close a plant
or two in Europe, although some have suggested Opel should
instead be sold. GM has repeatedly stated Opel is vital to its
global success and will not be sold.
For the fourth quarter, GM said it expected overall
operating earnings similar to or slightly better than those of a
year earlier. Citi's Michaeli, who has a "buy" rating on GM's
stock, called the forecast "a bit of a letdown," given the
strong third-quarter results.
In the fourth quarter, GM said it could benefit from a
reversal of a significant portion of a tax reserve, known as a
valuation allowance, on U.S. and Canadian deferred tax assets.
At the end of September, those cumulative allowances totaled
almost $39 billion combined, and eliminating some of that would
reflect confidence in the company's financial prospects.
In the third quarter, GM's North American unit posted an
operating profit of $1.82 billion as higher volumes and selling
prices contributed $600 million to the quarter. Analysts had
expected a profit of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion.
But, GM's North American operating profit margin fell about
2 percentage points to 7.8 percent from a year earlier. That
trailed Ford's 12 percent margin.
GM executives said they would close that gap as they replace
aging vehicles with newer models like next summer's debut of the
critical full-size pickup trucks. They said this should allow
the company to price its big trucks more comparably with Ford's
rival models, rather than having to offer the discounts of $500
to $1,000 per vehicle that it does now.
GM officials also said the company was about two years
behind Ford in efforts to build cars on fewer platforms as a way
to cut costs.
GM's International unit, which includes the fast-growing
China market, posted operating earnings of $689 million, almost
double the year before. South America flipped to a profit of
$114 million from a loss the year before.
About 13,200 GM white-collar retirees have agreed to accept
lump-sum payments in lieu of monthly pension checks, the company
said. The buyouts will help cut $29 billion, or about one-fifth,
of GM's global pension obligation.
Shares of GM were up 9.9 percent at $25.59 on the New York
Stock Exchange in afternoon trade. They were up as high as 10.4
percent. The U.S. Treasury owns 500 million GM shares, so the $2
gain cuts its loss by $1 billion.