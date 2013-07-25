CORRECTED-GM profit beats on strong U.S. demand, smaller loss in Europe

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
(Corrects net income in 2nd paragraph to $1.2 billion, not billion million, vs $1.5 billion, not million)
DETROIT, July 25 General Motors Co on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on strong demand in North America and cost-cutting in its struggling European business.
Net income in the second quarter fell to $1.2 billion, or 75 cents a share, from $1.5 billion, or 90 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items mostly related to the acquisition of preferred shares in GM Korea, the U.S. automaker earned 84 cents a share. That was 9 cents above what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.
Revenue rose about 4 percent to $39.1 billion, above the $38.37 billion analysts had forecast. (Reporting by Ben Klayman and Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.