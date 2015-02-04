GM reports much higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit

DETROIT Feb 4 General Motors Co on
Wednesday posted fourth-quarter earnings far above analysts'
expectations even as recall costs hit North American profit
margins.
Excluding special items, the largest U.S. automaker earned
$1.19 per share, compared with the analysts' average estimate of
83 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $1.1 billion, or 66 cents a share, from
$900 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier.
North American profit margins for the full year were 6.5
percent. Excluding the additional costs for a record vehicle
recall in 2014, the margin would have been 8.9 percent, GM said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)