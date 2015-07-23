CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-GM earnings more than doubles on U.S. truck demand; shares jump

(In paragraph nine, removes full dollar amount for net income
before one-time charges. The per-share amount is correct, at
$1.29.)
By Joseph White and Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, July 23 General Motors Co shares
surged in premarket trading Thursday after the automaker
reported adjusted net income that more than doubled in the
second quarter, driven by North American truck sales and
continued strength in China.
Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens Thursday reaffirmed
the company's forecast that operating profit for the full year
would improve from last year's $9.3 billion.
He said the automaker still expects to maintain strong
profitability in China, despite slower-than-expected vehicle
sales and intensifying price competition in the world's largest
vehicle market.
GM shares were up more than 6 percent in morning trading
before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.
The recent sharp slowdown in China's vehicle sales prompted
some analysts to forecast that GM would have to back away from
its forecast of holding profit margins in China at 9 to 10
percent of sales. GM said profit margins in China improved to
10.2 percent from 10 percent a year ago.
"There are lots of levers we can pull" to cut costs and
maintain profit margins in China, Stevens said during a briefing
with reporters.
GM has committed to spending $14 billion on new vehicles and
facilities in China over the next several years. Spending on new
models won't slow, Stevens said, but GM will "monitor and time
and continue to evaluate" when to add new capacity in the
Chinese market.
"Our long term view on China hasn't changed," Stevens said.
Within the next 10 to 15 years, China's auto market will grow to
35 million vehicles a year, he said. Automakers sell about 20
million vehicles a year in China now.
Stripping out one-time charges, GM earned $1.29 a share in
the latest quarter, up from 58 cents a share. The latest results
were well ahead of the $1.08 a share forecast of analysts.
Profits rose despite declining global vehicle deliveries and a
3.5 percent decline in worldwide revenue.
Net income rose to $1.1 billion, or 67 cents a share, from
$200 million, or 11 cents a share, a year ago, when it was hurt
by a big charge relating to recall costs.
GM exceeded one of the key financial targets it agreed to in
March as part of an agreement with a shareholder group that had
challenged the company for hoarding cash.
Stevens said that in the past 12 months, GM's return on
investment capital was 23.4 percent, ahead of the 20 percent
goal agreed to with the investor group. Addressing another
aspect of that agreement, GM said it has repurchased $2.1
billion of its shares for the year through July 21.
GM's North American operations were the main engine of
growth for the company, as profits in the region doubled to $2.8
billion and profit margins of 10.5 percent, nearly doubled year-
ago levels.
GM's North American results were hit by a $75 million charge
for a compensation fund for victims in its recall of millions of
vehicles with defective ignition switches. That brought the cost
of the compensation fund to $625 million, a figure that Stevens
said would not significantly rise.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)