Trucks, China drive GM to beat Street in third quarter

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
DETROIT Oct 21 General Motors Co reported record quarterly earnings before charges for the third quarter, as strong demand for trucks in North America and improved profit margins in China overcame declining revenues.
GM said it earned $1.50 a share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up 55 percent from a year ago and well ahead of the $1.18 per share consensus among Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Including $1.5 billion in costs for expenses related to the settlement of a U.S. Justice Department investigation of the automaker's mishandled ignition switch recall, GM said net income for the latest quarter was 84 cents a share, up from 81 cents a share. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Joseph White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.