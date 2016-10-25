General Motors third-quarter earnings widely beat expectations

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
DETROIT Oct 25 General Motors Co on Tuesday said its third-quarter net income doubled on strong truck and SUV sales in its home U.S. market.
The world's third-biggest automaker reported a profit of $2.8 billion, or $1.76 per share, up 104 percent.
Excluding a benefit from ignition switch recalls, earnings of $1.72 per share beat the analysts' average estimate of $1.45, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue of $42.8 billion exceeded analysts' expectations of $39.39 billion.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.