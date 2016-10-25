General Motors third-quarter earnings widely beat expectations

DETROIT Oct 25 General Motors Co on Tuesday said its third-quarter net income doubled on strong truck and SUV sales in its home U.S. market.

The world's third-biggest automaker reported a profit of $2.8 billion, or $1.76 per share, up 104 percent.

Excluding a benefit from ignition switch recalls, earnings of $1.72 per share beat the analysts' average estimate of $1.45, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue of $42.8 billion exceeded analysts' expectations of $39.39 billion.

