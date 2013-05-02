版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 19:29 BJT

GM posts strong profit as N. America, Europe better than expected

DETROIT May 2 General Motors Co posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as its North American business was better and its loss in Europe was smaller than Wall Street estimated.

Net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $865 million, or 58 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $1 billion, or 60 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

The latest quarter included a $162 million noncash charge for the devaluation of the Venezuelan currency.

Excluding one-time items, GM earned 67 cents, topping the analysts' estimate of 54 cents, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 2.4 percent from last year to $36.9 billion, and was just above the Wall Street target of $36.6 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐