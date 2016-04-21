UPDATE 4-GM earnings beat estimates on strength in North America

(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Bernie Woodall and Joseph White
DETROIT, April 21 Demand for big trucks in North
America and an improved performance in Europe propelled General
Motors Co's quarterly results well past investors'
expectations, and company executives on Thursday affirmed their
bullish outlook for the year.
Shares of the automaker rose after it said first-quarter net
income more than doubled to $2 billion, closing up 1.5 percent
at $32.66.
Earlier the stock briefly topped the $33 price of the
company's 2010 initial public offering, which followed a U.S.
government-backed bankruptcy. The share price has not
significantly surpassed that level in the past year despite GM's
three straight quarters of record-breaking pretax profits.
Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra has stepped up efforts to
persuade skeptical investors that GM can deliver consistently
strong earnings - and return billions of dollars to shareholders
- through the ups and downs of the industry's sales cycles.
U.S. auto sales set a record last year and are on pace to
top that in 2016, but many investors see signs of the start of a
cyclical drop off, which has pressured share prices.
Excluding a one-time expense for litigation settlements,
GM's first-quarter earnings were $1.26 a share, beating
analysts' estimates of $1.00.
The company said pretax income, excluding one-time items,
was a record for the first quarter.
GM said it still expected full-year earnings of $5.25 to
$5.75 a share before special items, up from $5.02 in 2015.
Revenue for the first quarter rose 4.5 percent to $37.3
billion. Adjusted profit margins increased to 7.1 percent of
revenue from 5.8 percent a year earlier.
North America accounted for 85 percent of GM's earnings
before interest and taxes, reflecting robust profits from sport
utility vehicles and pickup trucks, whose sales benefited from
low gasoline prices.
Profit margins in the region, however, dipped to 8.7 percent
from 8.8 percent a year earlier. Chief Financial Officer Chuck
Stevens attributed the decline to restructuring costs and more
U.S. union members taking packages to retire.
Stevens said the company still expected North American
margins of more than 10 percent for 2016.
In Europe, GM broke even, reversing a year-earlier loss of
$200 million.
Stevens backed the company's target for 8 percent margins in
Europe over the next several years but said the possibility that
the United Kingdom will leave the European Union was a concern.
The automaker narrowed losses in South America. Income from
joint ventures in China was flat at $500 million.
Barra has led GM's efforts to bolster investors' view of the
company, including a $9 billion share buyback program that runs
through 2017. The company has also made moves to keep up with
self-driving vehicles and other technological advances.
In January, GM said it would invest $500 million in
ride-sharing company Lyft Inc. On Thursday, Barra said the
company expected to close its deal to buy Cruise Automation, a
self-driving vehicle startup.
(Reporting by Joseph White and Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)