UPDATE 1-GM aims to peg UAW worker pay to performance

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. Aug 4 A top General
Motors Co (GM.N) executive said on Thursday that the company
wants to share financial gains with its union-represented auto
workers by increasing compensation based on producing quality
vehicles.
"We want to share in a performance culture in this company,
and I don't care who you are, but you ought to be (judged)
based on quality performance, on sales performance, on product
performance." GM North America President Mark Reuss told
reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.
Reuss said those are the standards by which GM's managers,
including himself, are judged.
"Quality is the biggest one that our hourly workers can
have an impact on and so I want that one to be the upside,"
Reuss said.
"We want to be competitive on the wages. We want to pay for
the performance. That's what we want in this culture," he
said.
GM and the other two Detroit automakers are now in talks
with the United Auto Workers which represents about 49,000 GM
hourly production auto workers.
GM, Fiat-managed FIA.MI Chrysler Group, and Ford Motor Co
(F.N) are expected to base increased compensation largely on
profit-sharing bonuses rather than higher wages.
The current UAW contracts with each of the Detroit
automakers expire on Sept. 14.
GM reported a near doubling of second-quarter profit
earlier on Thursday, though its shares fell on concerns over a
sputtering economy and resurgent Japanese rivals.
