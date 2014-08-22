GM reviewing timing of Russia plant expansion

MOSCOW Aug 22 General Motors Co said on
Friday it was reviewing the timing of the expansion of its
Russian plant near St Petersburg because of a slump in the auto
market.
The company opened the $300 million plant in 2008 and
planned to launch the second stage in 2015. The plant currently
makes Chevrolet Cruze, Opel Astra, and Chevrolet Trailblazer
models.
"In view of the current business situation in Russia and the
lower sales volumes since the start of the year, we are taking a
close look at our plans. As part of this, we are also reviewing
the timing of our expansion plans at the GM Auto Plant in St
Petersburg," GM's spokesman said.
The company has not disclosed which models the second stage
of the plant would produce.
On Thursday, GM said it was to reduce production at the
plant to four days a month in August and September, extending to
eight in October.
Car sales have faltered in Russia this year as economic
growth has slowed, causing people to put off large purchases.
Consumer sentiment has come under further pressure because of
Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.
The downturn in Russia's car market gathered pace in July,
with sales sliding 23 percent year-on-year after a 17 percent
fall in the previous month, according to the Association of
European Businesses (AEB).
AEB data showed that sales of GM's Chevrolet cars fell 45
percent in July, year-on-year, while Opel sales tumbled 25
percent.
