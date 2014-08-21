GM Russia plant to slash production for three months

MOSCOW Aug 21 General Motors Co said on
Thursday it would reduce production at its plant near St
Petersburg, citing a continued slowdown of the Russian auto
market.
The plant, which makes Chevrolet Cruze, Opel Astra, and
Chevrolet Trailblazer models, will only work four days in August
and four in September, extending to eight in October, a company
spokesman said.
Car sales have faltered in Russia this year as economic
growth has slowed, causing people to put off large purchases.
Consumer sentiment has come under further pressure because of
Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.
The downturn in Russia's car market gathered pace in July,
with sales sliding 23 percent year-on-year after a 17 percent
fall in the previous month, according to the Association of
European Businesses (AEB).
AEB data showed that sales of Chevrolet cars fell 45 percent
in July, year-on-year, while Opel sales tumbled 25 percent.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)