GM, SAIC joint venture could grow after deal -analyst

DETROIT, April 19 General Motors Co will
buy a 1 percent stake in its joint venture with its top Chinese
partner SAIC Motor Corp, a move that allows both
automakers to expand their partnership, even outside China.
The deal will restore GM's stake in the joint venture to 50
percent, the company confirmed. However, SAIC would retain a 51
percent share in the sales side of the business.
In the run-up to its bankruptcy filing in 2009, GM sold the
stake to SAIC for $85 million. In January, during the Detroit
auto show, GM CEO Dan Akerson said he hoped to wrap up the
buyback of the 1 percent share from SAIC "in the coming months."
The deal is an "extremely important development" for GM
shareholders and allows the two automakers to share costs and
boost revenue, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said.
"With issues of control resolved, the two partners can
pursue deeper market strategies, even outside of China," Jonas
said in a research note.
GM spokesman Greg Martin declined to discuss specifics of
the deal. The agreement between the largest U.S. automaker and
SAIC must get regulatory approval from Chinese government
officials.
The joint venture was a central part of GM's pitch to
investors before its stock market debut in 2010. China is the
world's largest auto market.
That GM struck a deal shows that the management team can
follow through on its plans, Jonas said in the note.
"We are encouraged to see GM management have the bandwidth
to tackle these important opportunities such as ensuring an
equitable balance in the relationship with its most important
strategic global automotive partner," Jonas said.