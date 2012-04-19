GM, SAIC joint venture could grow after deal -analyst

DETROIT, April 19 General Motors Co will buy a 1 percent stake in its joint venture with its top Chinese partner SAIC Motor Corp, a move that allows both automakers to expand their partnership, even outside China.

The deal will restore GM's stake in the joint venture to 50 percent, the company confirmed. However, SAIC would retain a 51 percent share in the sales side of the business.

In the run-up to its bankruptcy filing in 2009, GM sold the stake to SAIC for $85 million. In January, during the Detroit auto show, GM CEO Dan Akerson said he hoped to wrap up the buyback of the 1 percent share from SAIC "in the coming months."

The deal is an "extremely important development" for GM shareholders and allows the two automakers to share costs and boost revenue, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said.

"With issues of control resolved, the two partners can pursue deeper market strategies, even outside of China," Jonas said in a research note.

GM spokesman Greg Martin declined to discuss specifics of the deal. The agreement between the largest U.S. automaker and SAIC must get regulatory approval from Chinese government officials.

The joint venture was a central part of GM's pitch to investors before its stock market debut in 2010. China is the world's largest auto market.

That GM struck a deal shows that the management team can follow through on its plans, Jonas said in the note.

"We are encouraged to see GM management have the bandwidth to tackle these important opportunities such as ensuring an equitable balance in the relationship with its most important strategic global automotive partner," Jonas said.