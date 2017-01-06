Car maker SAIC proposes to buy some assets of General Motors' India plant

NEW DELHI Jan 6 SAIC HK, a subsidiary of
China's SAIC Motor Corp, has proposed to acquire
certain assets of a car manufacturing plant in India owned by
General Motors' local unit, a filing with the country's
competition watchdog showed on Friday.
General Motors has two plants in India and it said in 2015
it planned to stop production at one of its plants in the
western state of Gujarat by end-2016 as it consolidates
operations at one location.
SAIC was in discussion to buy GM's Gujarat plant, sources
had told Reuters in April.
General Motors' India unit and SAIC were not immediately
reachable for comments.
