UPDATE 1-General Motors moving forward on sale of Indian car plant to China's SAIC

(Adds GM comment, details, background)
By Sudarshan Varadhan and Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI Jan 6 A subsidiary of China's top
carmaker SAIC Motor Corp plans to acquire certain
General Motors manufacturing assets in India, a filing
with the country's competition watchdog showed on Friday.
The assets, which could give the Chinese automaker a toehold
in the Indian car market, will be acquired via an Indian
subsidiary of SAIC that is yet to be incorporated, according to
the filing with the Competition Commission of India.
As part of a side deal, General Motors also plans to buy out
SAIC's 9.2 percent stake in SAIC General Motors Investment - a
joint venture it formed with the Chinese automaker in 2009 to
expand its presence in emerging markets like India, a separate
filing showed.
GM, in an emailed response to a Reuters query following the
filing, said discussions with SAIC on the sale of Halol - its
plant in the Western state of Gujarat - were progressing well
and that the two parties were working to secure necessary
approvals.
"We'll share any progress at the appropriate time," GM said.
It was not immediately clear whether the two deals are being
structured as some sort of asset swap, or whether there would be
payments made by both parties for the assets. A spokeswoman for
SAIC declined to comment.
Sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters last April
that the Chinese carmaker was in discussions to buy GM's Gujarat
plant and had been evaluating car models to launch in India.
GM said in 2015 that it planned to stop production at one of
its two plants in India by mid-2016 and consolidate operations
at one location. The Detroit carmaker's Halol plant can
manufacture up to 110,000 vehicles a year. GM also runs a plant
in Talegaon in the western state of Maharashtra that has a
capacity of about 170,000 vehicles a year.
Several foreign carmakers like GM, Volkswagen AG
and Ford Motor have struggled to ramp up sales in India,
expected to be the world's third-largest car market by 2020, and
are now pushing exports from the country to utilize idle
manufacturing capacity.
Sagging sales and a regulatory crackdown on diesel-powered
vehicles had forced GM to redraw its plans in India.
In July, GM said it was re-evaluating a planned $1 billion
investment in India and had put on hold moves to bring a new car
platform to the country that would have helped it better compete
against market leader Maruti Suzuki.
Between April and November, GM's India sales fell 19 percent
to 17,868 vehicles, while total passenger vehicle sales in India
rose 10 percent over the same period, industry data showed.
(Additional reporting by Jake Spring in Beijing; Editing by
Euan Rocha and Susan Fenton)