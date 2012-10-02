版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 00:36 BJT

GM sees September U.S. auto sales at annualized rate of 14.6 mln

DETROIT Oct 2 General Motors Co said U.S. auto sales for September are estimated to be 14.6 million vehicles on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis.

That figure would be slightly higher than the 14.5 million vehicles on an annualized basis in August.

Major automakers on Tuesday are reporting their September sales figures. September sales by midday Tuesday were on a pace to show a 12 percent sales gain from last September. Honda Motor Co was the largest automaker by U.S. sales that had not yet reported monthly numbers.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐