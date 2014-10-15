GM's Q3 global vehicle sales up 2 pct on strong China, U.S. demand

DETROIT Oct 15 General Motors Co's
global sales rose 2 percent in the third quarter, driven by
strong demand in the two largest auto markets in the world,
China and the United States.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker said it sold 2,449,595 cars and
trucks, up from 2,396,864 in the same period last year. That
marked GM's best third-quarter sales since 1980.
Through the first nine months, GM sold 7,371,743 vehicles,
up 2 percent from 7,250,764 last year.
Germany's Volkswagen AG previously said it had
sold 7.4 million vehicles through the first nine months, an
increase of 5.3 percent. Those results did not include the
company's MAN and Scania brands. Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
will report third-quarter sales on Nov. 5.
GM said third-quarter sales rose 8 percent in the United
States and were up 9.5 percent in North America to 884,435
vehicles. In China, its sales were up 14 percent to 849,848
vehicles. Those results helped offset declines in South America
(20 percent), Europe (17 percent) and its international
operations in Asia excluding China (6 percent).
GM's Chevrolet brand saw sales decline 4.7 percent in the
third quarter, while its Buick, Cadillac and Opel brands saw
demand rise 7 percent, 4 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
GM shares were down 0.5 percent at $29.95.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)