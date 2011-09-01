UPDATE 1-GM U.S. sales up 18 percent year-on-year

DETROIT, Sept 1 General Motors Co (GM.N) said
on Thursday that its U.S. sales rose 18 percent in August.
Don Johnson, GM's vice president for U.S. sales, said
strong sales of the compact Chevrolet Cruze and SUVs Chevrolet
Equinox and GMC Terrain paced the increase.
"We're carrying good momentum, and we're cautiously
optimistic that we'll see U.S. economic growth improve in the
months ahead," Johnson said in a GM press statement.
Flagship brand Chevrolet sales increased 16 percent. GMC
sales rose the most among the No. 1 automaker's four brands,
gaining 40 percent. Luxury brand Cadillac sales increased only
4 percent.
