U.S. letter reveals details of GM self-driving vehicle system

WASHINGTON Nov 28 General Motors Co's
semi-autonomous "Super Cruise" system will allow drivers to take
their hands off the steering wheel for extended periods, but
will stop the vehicle automatically if drivers are not
attentive, according to a government letter made public on
Monday.
The largest U.S. automaker in September 2014 unveiled
planned technology to allow drivers on highways to let the
vehicle take over driving itself.
But if the road has too many twists and turns or the vehicle
detects the driver is not paying attention, it issues a series
of alerts. If the human driver does not take over, the vehicle
will automatically slow down and then put on the hazard lights.
GM, which initially planned to unveil the technology on the
CT6 in late 2016, said in January it would not unveil Super
Cruise until 2017.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA) said in a letter to GM that it was permissible for the
automaker to automatically activate hazard lights if a driver
fails to respond to alerts by a self-driving vehicle that has
brought itself to a stop, but it raised concerns that the system
is safe.
In March, GM asked NHTSA to confirm it was appropriate for
the vehicle to activate the hazard lights if it was brought to a
stop. NHTSA said in its letter it urged GM to "ensure that this
fallback solution does not pose an unreasonable risk to safety."
NHTSA said GM's Super Cruise system will in some situations
"alert the driver to resume steering." It said that if the
driver is incapacitated, unresponsive or otherwise unwilling to
retake the controls, "Super Cruise may determine that the safest
thing to do is bring the vehicle slowly to a stop... in or near
the roadway."
GM's monitoring system has facial recognition software that
can detect if a driver is falling asleep or not paying
attention, spokesman Kevin Kelly said Monday. If so, the system
issues alerts: a red visual display telling a driver to take
control followed by a seat vibration and then a recorded audio
message. If drivers ignore all those, GM's OnStar system will
communicate with the driver.
GM confirmed details of the Super Cruise system outlined by
NHTSA in a separate letter reviewed by Reuters.
Concerns about vehicles that drive themselves for limited
periods were raised after the May 7 death of Ohio technology
company owner Joshua Brown in a Tesla Motors Inc Model
S while the car's semi-automated Autopilot system was engaged.
NHTSA is still investigating that crash.
Similar systems due on the market in coming years include
Traffic Jam Pilot from Volkswagen AG's Audi unit in
2018.
In September, Tesla updated its semi-autonomous driving
system Autopilot with new limits on hands-off driving and other
improvements that likely would have prevented a fatality in May,
the company said. The updated system will require drivers to
respond to audible warnings to take back control of the car.
