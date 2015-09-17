版本:
GM pays $900 mln in U.S. criminal settlement over ignition switches

NEW YORK, Sept 17 General Motors Co has agreed to pay $900 million and enter a deferred prosecution agreement to end a U.S. criminal investigation into its handling of defective ignition switches in many of its vehicles and which are linked to 124 deaths.

The automaker admitted to failing to disclose to its U.S. regulator and the public a potentially lethal safety defect with the switches that kept airbags from deploying in some vehicles. It also admitted to having affirmatively misled consumers about the safety of vehicles affected by the defect.

The settlement was disclosed in papers filed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

