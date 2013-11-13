版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 13日 星期三 11:38 BJT

GM to move international headquarters to Singapore from China

SINGAPORE Nov 13 General Motors Co said on Wednesday it would move its international operations headquarters to Singapore from Shanghai in the second quarter of 2014.

The automaker said it would have about 120 employees in Singapore, who would oversee "key parts" of the company's business in the Asia-Pacific region, Africa, the Middle East and Chevrolet and Cadillac Europe.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐