GM begins production of Sonic subcompact

* Sonic is only subcompact built in U.S.
* Second-tier workers to be 40 pct of hourly workers
* Buick Verano production to start later this year
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug 1 General Motors Co
(GM.N) began "regular" production on Monday of its subcompact
Chevrolet Sonic at a Detroit-area plant, GM head of
manufacturing and engineering Kenneth Knight said.
The start of production is a key accomplishment for GM and
the United Auto Workers union, which agreed to lower worker pay
to allow the No. 1 U.S. automaker to make a profit on the
low-cost subcompact.
Up to 40 percent of the production workforce at GM's Lake
Orion plant north of Detroit can be of the so-called "second
tier," workers hired at about half the pay of veteran
union-represented auto workers.
"Today is the start of regular production," said Knight on
the sidelines of an industry conference at a Traverse City
resort. "Today is the day we press the button and 'go live.'"
A limited number of Sonic models have been produced at the
plant, but Monday was the first day of official production for
consumers.
The Sonic will reach full production next year and the
plant will also begin producing the compact Buick Verano in the
fourth quarter.
GM has about 1,750 workers at the Lake Orion plant, of
which about 1,600 are hourly employees and represented by the
UAW.
Lake Orion is also different from most GM plants in that it
has suppliers located on the plant site in an effort to cut
costs.
"It's part of our sub-assembly philosophy, it's part of our
lean manufacturing principles," said Knight, referring to the
way suppliers arrange parts that are later assembled by GM
production line workers.
The Sonic takes the place in the Chevrolet lineup of the
Aveo subcompact, which was produced by GM's South Korean auto
unit, Daewoo, now called GM Korea.
Joe Ashton, UAW vice president for GM relations, has said
that without the agreement allowing so many second-tier workers
at Lake Orion, the Sonic would not have been made in the United
States.
GM will have about 620 second-tier workers at Lake Orion.
The basic model 2012 Sonic will retail for $14,495 for a
sedan and $15,395 for a five-door hatchback. The Sonic will be
on sale at U.S. dealers this fall.
The Sonic is about $500 more expensive than the like-sized
Ford Motor Co (F.N) Fiesta, but about $1,350 less than the
like-sized Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) Honda Fit.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Andre Grenon)