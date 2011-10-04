GM uses bungee jumps, sky dives to push Sonic car

* Chevy Sonic ad campaign to begin Oct. 15
* GM trying to appeal to younger buyers
* Chevy spent $1.14 bln on US advertising last year-Kantar
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, Oct 4 General Motors Co (GM.N) will
have its new subcompact Chevrolet Sonic bungee jump and skydive
in an advertising campaign launching on Oct. 15 in an effort to
reorient the brand to appeal to younger U.S. buyers.
The Sonic, which goes on sale in the fall, is seen as an
important car in the face of high gasoline prices and as GM
tries to move away from its reliance on gas-guzzling big SUVs
and pickup trucks.
"This vehicle really needs to keep the momentum going as
far as GM's small-car offerings," IHS Automotive analyst
Rebecca Lindland said. "They have to show Wall Street that they
can make money on more than just large trucks."
Sales in the U.S. subcompact segment are expected to more
than double by 2016 to 925,000 cars annually from an expected
411,000 this year, according to IHS.
IHS estimated Sonic sales will reach 80,000 annually, and
the Ford Motor Co (F.N) Fiesta to hit 115,000, IHS said. Ford
is credited with leading the way among U.S. automakers in
marketing its models using social media.
"The segment is very busy right now with a lot of new
entries," said Cristi Landy, director of Chevy marketing. The
segment also includes the Honda(7267.T) Fit, Hyundai
(005380.KS) Accent and Toyota(7203.T) Yaris.
Anything that creates buzz for GM with younger buyers will
help the company broaden its brand image, and turning a profit
on vehicles it failed to make money on in the past would be
welcome too, Lindland said.
"You do have a lot of new product in this class that
doesn't scream cheap car like it used to," Edmunds.com analyst
Bill Visnic said. "It should be a good battle."
GM began regular production of the Sonic -- with a starting
price of $14,495 -- at a Detroit area plant in early August and
will reach full production next year. [ID:nN1E7701O0]
The start of production is a key accomplishment for GM and
the United Auto Workers union, which agreed to lower worker pay
to allow GM to make a profit on the low-cost subcompact.
The Sonic, with fuel efficiency of 40 miles per gallon,
replaces the Chevrolet Aveo in North America, while in other
markets it retains the Aveo name.
The new car is part of GM's effort to connect with buyers
ages 18 to 34 who may not have the negative view of GM that
older consumers might, said Kevin Mayer, director of Chevy
advertising. That younger group, numbering 80 million, is
called the "millenials."
"This group doesn't have the history necessarily or even
the baggage you might say that a lot of the more traditional
consumers might have," he said, referring to the automaker's
struggles and 2009 bankruptcy.
Because the "millenial" generation spends so much time with
cell phones and online, the ad campaign -- dubbed "Let's Do
This" -- will be skewed toward a digital component, including
exclusively the first three months, Mayer said.
GM will have the Sonic bungee jump from a 10-story
structure in Long Beach, California, based on the number of
visitors who click on a button at the campaign's
www.letsdothis.com website, he said.
Consumers also will be able to view video clips of the
Sonic sky diving in Arizona, filmed using 27 cameras both
inside and outside the car, and play an online, social game
that will give away 10 Sonic cars, Mayer said.
Starting early next year, more traditional TV ads will air,
he said, declining to reveal the campaign's budget.
GM's Chevy brand spent more than $519 million on U.S.
advertising through the first six months of this year, slightly
below last year's pace when it spent $1.14 billion for the
entire year, according to Kantar Media.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Gary Hill)