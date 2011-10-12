UPDATE 3-GM to produce all-electric Chevy Spark

* Electric Spark will debut in calendar 2013
* A123 will make batteries for the car
* Global rollout will be similar to that of Volt plug-in
* GM shares up 4.5 pct
(Recasts, adds Nissan comment, adds details on battery
production, other details, updates stock prices)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, Oct 12 General Motors Co (GM.N)
confirmed it will make its first all-electric vehicle, a
version of the Chevrolet Spark minicar that will debut in 2013
and take aim at Nissan Motor Co Ltd's (7201.T) Leaf.
Marketing an all-electric vehicle represents a slight
departure in strategy for GM. The automaker has emphasized the
ability of the Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid car to continue
driving under gasoline power even after its electric charge has
been used as a way to prey on consumer anxiety about being
stranded while driving an all-electric car.
"Chevrolet will produce an all-electric version of the
Spark minicar for selected U.S. and global markets, including
California," Jim Federico, Chevy's global vehicle chief
engineer for electric vehicles, said at the company's Detroit
headquarters on Wednesday.
Electric cars have been slow to catch on. In the U.S.
market, demand has been held back by the lack of models to
choose from, skimpy infrastructure for charging the vehicles,
high sticker prices, and low gasoline prices compared with
other industrialized nations.
News of the electric Spark, following the Volt's
introduction last December, continues GM's push to seize the
mantle of "greenest automaker in the world" from Toyota Motor
Corp (7203.T) (TM.N), which makes the popular Prius hybrid
car.
GM shares were up 4.5 percent at $23.51 on Wednesday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.
GM, like other major automakers, also needs more
fuel-efficient cars as the industry pushes toward more
stringent U.S. requirements that will be in place by 2025.
[ID:nN1E76S0XO]
Further details about the electric Spark, including driving
range and price, will be released closer to introduction.
The Volt has a 400-pound lithium-ion battery that provides
an electric-only range of up to 50 miles. After the battery is
depleted, a 1.4-liter gas engine provides power.
Nissan launched the five-passenger Leaf in Japan and the
United States in December 2010. The vehicle has an
EPA-certified driving range of 73 miles.
Leaf's U.S. sales through September were about 27,500 --
seven times higher than the larger Volt. The Leaf's U.S. price
starts at $32,780 before a $7,500 federal tax credit.
GLOBAL ROLLOUT
"We welcome competitors into the market," Mark Perry,
director of product planning for Nissan Americas, told Reuters.
"We're glad that GM has decided to go pure electric. This
brings further validity to the segment."
Ford Motor Co (F.N) will introduce an electric Focus by the
end of this year, and ramp up production in early 2012. The
small car's driving range has not yet been certified by the
EPA, but the company expects it can travel up to 100 miles on a
full charge, depending on conditions.
Toyota will offer a plug-in version of the Prius that can
drive up to 15 miles on a charge starting next year. Other
automakers also are rolling out plug-in hybrid vehicles.
Federico said the electric Spark's global rollout will be
similar to that of the Volt, which started in the U.S. market
and has expanded from there.
The gasoline-powered Spark is now sold only in China, India
and South Korea. A new version of the gas-powered Spark will
debut next year and be introduced in the United States and
other markets.
Federico declined to say where the electric Spark will be
built, but the gas version is currently assembled in South
Korea.
GM Chief Executive Daniel Akerson has driven the company
more aggressively toward electric vehicles since taking the top
job about a year ago.
The U.S. automaker's push under Akerson has centered on
rolling out plug-in hybrid technology in a broader range of
vehicles to recoup its investment in the money-losing Volt. By
using its electric-vehicle technology in more cars, GM could
reap more profits and drive down the technology's cost.
In August, GM said it would build a Cadillac ELR luxury
coupe based on Volt's plug-in hybrid technology.
A123 Systems Inc AONE.O will provide the lithium-ion
battery for the electric Spark, Federico said. Shares of A123
Systems were up 16.6 percent at $3.86 on Wednesday afternoon.
In August, GM said it had awarded A123 a contract to build
battery packs for future electric vehicles, but it did not say
which vehicles would use the batteries. [ID:nN1E77A0L8]
Sources told Reuters in August that GM executives were
studying plans for an all-electric small car for the Chevy
brand that included an A123 battery. [ID:nN1E77G1E9]
GM also said it will develop a new family of three- and
four-cylinder gas engines -- from 1-liter to 1.5-liter -- over
the next several years. Production is expected to begin
mid-decade and reach more than 2 million engines annually by
the end of the decade.
GM developed the engines with Chinese partner SAIC Motor
Corp (600104.SS) to improve fuel efficiency and reduce
emissions and manufacturing costs.
The company said the next generation of its EN-V networked
electric vehicle that it introduced in April in China could be
used in pilot programs in large cities around the world. The
vehicle, which will carry the Chevy brand name, is a two-seat,
plug-in electric urban concept vehicle.
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit, editing by
Matthew Lewis)