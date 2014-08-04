GM unit gets subpoena over subprime auto loans

Aug 4 General Motors Co's auto financing arm said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice to produce documents related to subprime auto loans since 2007.

The subpoena requests information relating to the underwriting criteria used to originate these automobile loan contracts, among other matters, General Motors Financial Co Inc said in a regulatory filing on Monday. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)