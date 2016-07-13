版本:
GM deal with failed supplier averts nationwide plant shutdown

July 13 General Motors Co narrowly avoided having to shut down some or all of its North American plants because of the failure of a small Massachusetts parts supplier when a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge ruled on Wednesday that GM could retrieve the tooling and finished parts from the supplier, Clark-Cutler-McDermott, a court hearing showed.

CCM, a 105-year-old supplier of acoustical materials based in Franklin, Massachusetts, was the sole supplier of insulation and other sound-deadening materials to GM. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)

