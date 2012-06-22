GM to add third shift to Texas SUV factory

DETROIT, June 22 General Motors Co will
add a third shift at its SUV factory in Texas early next year to
meet demand for larger vehicles while the automaker installs new
tooling and equipment at the factory to build its upcoming line
of trucks and SUVs.
The move will add 800 jobs to the Arlington Assembly, where
GM builds the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe
and Suburban, GM, the largest U.S. automaker, said on Friday.
The additional shift will also relieve plant workers who
have been working "extensive" overtime since the fourth quarter
of 2009, GM said. The plant now employs 2,500 hourly and
salaried workers.
"We see this segment stabilizing enough to add a third
shift, reducing the cost and personal demand of overtime and
providing us flexibility for possible increased demand as we
introduce new trucks," Larry Zahner, manufacturing manager for
GM North America, said in a statement.
The third shift will start in the first quarter of 2013, but
the company will start adding staff in the fourth quarter of
this year. GM now has five vehicle assembly plants in the United
States operating on three shifts.
The additional shift at Arlington will provide GM the needed
production capacity while the automaker readies the factory to
build a revamped line of trucks and SUVs for the 2014 model year
on the new K2XX platform.