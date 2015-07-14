INSIGHT-GM to spend $1.4 billion to modernize Arlington SUV factory

| ARLINGTON, Texas, July 14
ARLINGTON, Texas, July 14 General Motors Co
is raising the stakes on its bet that sales of
fuel-thirsty sport utility vehicles will keep driving its global
profits as Chinese and other markets sag.
GM said Tuesday it plans to spend $1.4 billion to modernize
the factory in Arlington, Texas, that builds the Cadillac
Escalade, Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon sport utility
vehicles. It's the largest single investment in a $5.4 billion,
three-year plant upgrade program announced earlier this year.
GM Chief Executive Mary Barra has promised investors that
the automaker will generate an average 20 percent return on its
capital investments going forward, but the money spent on
Arlington will deliver well in excess of that, people familiar
with the company's plans say.
Though GM operates almost 400 factories around the world and
sells vehicles in 120 countries under 11 different brands, the
vehicles built in Arlington alone generate about $3 billion or
more in profits annually, or almost half of GM's $6.5 billion
operating profit last year, analysts said. Each of Arlington's
3,800 hourly employees could take credit for earning the company
about $800,000 a year in profit, though they get the same profit
sharing checks as every other U.S. worker.
In part because its major rivals backed away from the large
SUV market when U.S. gasoline prices spiked in 2008-2009 and
killed demand, GM now boasts a 64 percent share of the U.S.
large SUV market. Now that gas prices have fallen, U.S.
consumers are snapping up Escalades and Suburbans again.
GM realizes operating profits of $10,000 per vehicle on the
Arlington SUVs, with higher end models at triple that rate or
more, analysts estimate.
MONEY MACHINE
"The Escalade is just a machine to print money," Sam
Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at
AutoForecast Solutions, said of the Cadillac large SUV. "When
you're selling them for $83,000 apiece and you have only 20 days
supply, people are lining up to give you money."
GM doesn't disclose profits by plant or model line.
With China's auto market slowing down, sustaining profits
from large SUVs and pickups will be critical to Barra's strategy
for lifting GM's shares. In the first quarter, margins from
Chinese operations fell to 9.9 percent of revenue from 11.2
percent a year earlier.
Barra promised investors this year that GM could deliver
shareholders 20 percent returns on investment and a steady
stream of cash. GM shares are trading below their $33 a share
initial public offering price, and the company is under pressure
to prove to investors it can boost profits from North America to
10 percent of revenue or more. GM's global operating profit was
5.8 percent of revenue in the first quarter, while North
American profits were 8.8 percent of revenue.
Despite Arlington's profitability, it's the only plant GM
operates that builds big SUVs. Before the financial crisis, GM
had three SUV factories in North America, including Janesville,
Wisconsin, and a plant in Mexico.
Much of the investment announced Tuesday will be spent to
install new production equipment and a new paint facility
alongside current production lines. GM isn't planning to
significantly increase total production capacity at the plant,
it said.
One supplier source said the Detroit company has decided the
next-generation big SUVs in 2019 will use more aluminum to
reduce weight and boost fuel economy, which helps meet tougher
federal fuel efficiency requirements and hedge against higher
gas prices. Research firm LMC Automotive says fuel economy
mandates could push large SUV prices higher, damping sales, but
profits per vehicle should remain strong.
The Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon and the Cadillac Escalade not
long ago were symbols of the company's failure to respond to
change. Sales of the nearly-three ton vehicles collapsed during
the financial crisis. When GM was restructured in a
government-funded bankruptcy, President Barack Obama and the
company's leaders touted high-mileage cars such as the Chevrolet
Volt hybrid as symbols of the U.S. auto industry's new
direction.
Now, GM sells about 12 large SUVs for every Volt. Supplier
sources say GM's rivals want to get back in the game. Ford Motor
Co plans to offer redesigned Ford Expedition and Lincoln
Navigator SUVs in fall 2017, while Toyota Motor Corp's
and Nissan Motor Co's redesigned models are expected in
2016 or 2017. Fiat Chrysler's planned all-new Jeep
Grand Wagoneer likely won't arrive until 2019 or 2020, the
sources said.
The biggest challenge at Arlington is keeping up with demand
among the three brands it serves. Each SUV, over 24 hours,
travels about 25 miles by conveyor, from the stamping and body
lines to paint and final assembly. The 4.4 million-square-foot
plant sits on 250 acres in a city of more than 365,000 people
that is known as much for the Dallas Cowboys' football stadium
and the Six Flags amusement park there.
When GM shuttered Johnny Pruitte's home plant in Janesville,
the United Auto Workers officer transferred south to Arlington
to build the same vehicles.
"I wanted to follow the product because I knew the strength
of it," the 56-year-old president of UAW Local 276 said in an
interview. "History shows people don't mind spending for it.
People are going to own these Escalades, Suburbans and Tahoes
even if gas goes to $5 a gallon."
Arlington has been running flat out, building 1,200 vehicles
a day over three shifts including many Saturdays.
The typical mix of production is 60 percent Chevy, 30
percent GMC and 10 percent to 15 percent Cadillac. Cadillac
dealers have complained that they should get an even larger
share because demand for the chrome-decked Escalades is so
strong.
"I could easily say, 'Go for more (GMC Yukon) Denalis or go
for more Cadillacs,' but you have the Chevrolet customers,"
plant manager Juan Carlos Jimenez said. "You don't want to tell
them, 'You're not going to get your Tahoe because I'm giving
someone else a Denali.'"
Jimenez says the plant's profits get the attention of GM
executives in Detroit. "Everybody makes sure we have what we
need," he says.
(Additional reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit. Editing by
Joe White and John Pickering.)