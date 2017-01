WASHINGTON May 20 General Motors Co said on Friday it would compensate 135,000 U.S. owners of new sport utility vehicles that had overstated the vehicles' fuel efficiency by giving them debit cards or extended warranties.

GM said most of the debit cards would be worth $450 to $900 for owners of 2016 SUVs that overstated fuel efficiency by 1-2 miles per gallon. The largest U.S. automaker said the program would not have a material impact on its financial results, while a source told Reuters the program would cost GM around $100 million. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)