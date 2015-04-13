GM mulls $1 bln renovation of technical center near Detroit -Bloomberg

BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, units expect to enter into an amendment to credit agreement
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd- units expect to enter into an amendment to credit agreement, dated as of February 1, 2013
NEW YORK, April 12 General Motors Co is considering plans to spend as much as $1 billion renovating its Technical Center, a facility that is more than 50 years old, Bloomberg reported.
The renovations would include offices for 2,500 new employees specializing in electrical engineering, software development and information technology, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
A GM representative was not immediately available.
The automaker is also mulling a $1.3 billion expansion of its Arlington, Texas, assembly plant to produce more of its sport-utility vehicles. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Matthew Lewis)
* FCA US LLC - voluntarily recalling estimated 1 million trucks in U.S.
May 12 Canada's Amaya Inc , the owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it added more customers.