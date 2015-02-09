GM extends top lawyer's stay as search for successor still ongoing

DETROIT Feb 9 General Motors Co said it
has extended the tenure of its top lawyer, whose department was
criticized over how it handled the issue of the automaker's
defective ignition switch linked to more than 50 deaths, and the
search for a replacement is ongoing.
Michael Millikin, 66, will now retire in July and be
"available for consulting services" through the end of the year,
according to a footnote in the Detroit company's quarterly
financial report filed last week with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Last October, GM said Millikin would retire early in 2015
but remain general counsel, a position he has held since 2009,
until a successor was named.
GM spokesman Jim Cain said on Monday that "the search is in
great shape," but declined to provide further details on when a
replacement would be named.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker last year faced criticism for
waiting 11 years to recall millions of cars with ignition-switch
problems that were linked to fatalities. The switch can slip out
of position, stalling the vehicle and disabling air bags, and
the defect led to the recall of 2.6 million vehicles.
The company is being investigated by state and federal
prosecutors for issues related to the faulty switch.
GM said in October that Millikin was not forced out and had
even been asked by Chief Executive Mary Barra to stay on longer.
As part of their attempt to build a case against GM, sources
said last summer that U.S. federal prosecutors were looking at
whether lawyers who attended key meetings about the switch
problems acted appropriately after the meetings or whether they
mishandled information discussed.
Millikin's legal department was heavily criticized in a
325-page report released by GM last June. Many of the 15 people
fired or forced out from the department were attorneys or had
worked under Millikin. However, the report said Millikin did not
know the details of the ignition switch problem until early last
year.
When Barra and Millikin were questioned at a U.S. Senate
hearing last July, lawmakers demanded to know why Millikin was
not fired. Barra defended Millikin at the time as "a man of
incredible high integrity."
