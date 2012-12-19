Canada's Flaherty says no immediate plans to sell GM stake

UPDATE 3-Gol shares jump as airline narrows quarterly loss by 97 pct
* Financial expenses fall 77 pct to 163.6 mln reais (Adds management comments throughout)
TORONTO Dec 19 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday the government has no immediate plans to sell its stake in General Motors Co but it will divest eventually, even as the U.S. Treasury sells the rest of its stake over the next 15 months.
"We've always been clear about two things. One, that we will not have a fire sale - we will not sell the shares without getting the best value we can for Canadian taxpayers - and secondly, that we are a Conservative government. We are not interested in the long-term in being shareholders in private corporations," Flaherty told reporters in Toronto.
"Over time we do intend to divest. On the timing, I'll have to get back to you."
* Financial expenses fall 77 pct to 163.6 mln reais (Adds management comments throughout)
* Spectra Energy reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
TORONTO, Feb 17 General Motors Co must restore hundreds of jobs being cut at a profitable southern Ontario assembly plant or risk failing to reach a new contract with the factory's workers this fall, the president of Canada's largest auto workers union said on Friday.