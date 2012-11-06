Ex-GM engineer, husband face trade-secret theft charges

| DETROIT
DETROIT Nov 6 A former General Motors Co
engineer and her husband, charged with conspiring to steal the
automaker's trade secrets, were seen throwing out bags of
shredded documents in a shopping plaza in 2006, FBI agents said
on Tuesday.
Shanshan Du, 53, the former GM employee, and her husband, Yu
Qin, 51, were charged in 2010 in a seven-count indictment with
trying to steal GM trade secrets related to hybrid vehicles to
pass on to China's Chery Automobile Co. The trial in
U.S. District Court in Detroit began on Monday.
Several FBI agents described in court on Tuesday how they
watched the defendants in May 2006 driving to a shopping plaza
in Troy, Michigan, to throw away the bags of shredded documents.
The agents also described seizing several computers, files and
detachable hard drives from the couple's Troy home office.
Frank Eaman, Qin's lawyer, said the documents in question
were not trade secrets.
Qin and Du, who worked as a GM engineer, are accused of
taking confidential GM information on hybrid technology and
trying to pass it to Chinese automakers through a small firm
they owned called Millennium Technology International, according
to court documents.
Du is accused of copying thousands of GM documents to an
external hard drive five days after the automaker offered her a
severance agreement in January 2005.
She left GM's advanced technology group in March 2005. In
August, Qin and Du proposed a joint venture on hybrids to
China's Chery in a series of emails, according to court
documents.
Then in November 2005, Qin, who had been working as an
electrical engineer in Troy, applied for jobs as a hybrid
engineer, claiming on his resume that he had invented some of
the stolen GM technology, according to court documents.
The couple were required to surrender their U.S. passports
and cannot leave the Detroit area without court permission.
Each defendant faces a count of conspiracy to possess trade
secrets without authorization and two counts of unauthorized
possession of trade secrets, as well as three counts of wire
fraud. In addition, Qin faces a charge of obstruction of
justice.
The trade secret counts carry a penalty of up to 10 years
imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. The wire fraud counts and an
obstruction charge each carry a penalty of up to 20 years in
prison and a $250,000 fine.
GM declined to comment on the ongoing case.
The case is In re: U.S. v. Qin, U.S. District Court, Eastern
District of Michigan, No. 10-cr-20454.