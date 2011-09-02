UPDATE 2-GM, UAW talking about skilled trade buyouts

* GM targets cut in "skilled" jobs at some plants-sources

* Some 27 pct of UAW workers eligible for retirement

* GM has become focus of intensifying UAW talks-sources (Adds details, background)

By Bernie Woodall

DETROIT, Sept 2 General Motors Co (GM.N) and the United Auto Workers union are discussing buyouts for higher-wage, skilled trade workers as contract talks between the union and all three Detroit automakers intensify, people familiar with negotiations said.

The early retirement offers would cut labor costs for GM, which emerged from a government-funded bankruptcy at near the midpoint of its current, four-year contract with the UAW.

The proposal regarding skilled trade workers at GM plants is one of the first details to emerge from the ongoing talks between the UAW and the three Detroit automakers which began in late July.

UAW-represented skilled trade workers make about $32 per hour, more than the $28 per hour for veteran, unskilled production line workers.

Recent new full-time unskilled hires make about $15 per hour at GM and Chrysler and about $15.50 at Ford.

GM has been seeking a path to lower its fixed costs while satisfying UAW workers. GM as well as Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Chrysler Group LLC have said they are open to contract-ratifying and profit-sharing bonuses in lieu of higher wages and benefits for veteran workers.

In 2007, Detroit's automakers pressed the UAW to undo retiree benefit plans that provided medical and dental care for life. GM alone was paying health care costs for more than 1 million people, which added about $1,300 to the cost of every car and truck it made in the United States.

UAW President Bob King said this week he hopes for a clearer and more defined path for second-tier workers to reach the pay and benefits level of veteran workers.

The union's current contract with Detroit automakers expires on Sept. 14 and expectations have been building for a mid-September settlement between the union and GM, Ford and Chrysler.

GM has taken the focus as the lead company among the three Detroit automakers in UAW negotiations, people with knowledge of the ongoing talks in Detroit said.

Some 27 percent of the 112,000 hourly paid production workers represented by the UAW at the Detroit Three automakers are eligible for retirement.

It was not immediately clear how many skilled trade workers at GM could be offered buyouts if the two sides agree on terms.

In late 2010, GM offered a payout of $60,000 to skilled trade workers at plants which were either closing or had stopped making vehicles. Some 475 workers took the buyouts.

Skilled trade workers at U.S. automakers average between 20 percent and 23 percent of the overall, UAW-represented production workforce, said Kristin Dziczek, a labor expert at the Center for Automotive Research.

By contrast, at U.S. plants operated by Japanese automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), the average is 15 percent or less, she said.

The average age of a skilled trade workers at GM is 52, and 50 at both Chrysler and Ford, Dziczek said. The average age of unskilled production workers is 45 at all three.

Workers eligible for retirement generally have to be at least 55 or have 30 years on the job.

Any offers would target GM plants in the United States where the automaker believes it has far more of the higher wage workers than it needs to ensure production lines run smoothly, one of the sources said.

Skilled trade jobs include electricians, plumbers and pipefitters. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall, editing by Bernard Orr and Carol Bishopric)