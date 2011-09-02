UPDATE 2-GM, UAW talking about skilled trade buyouts

* GM targets cut in "skilled" jobs at some plants-sources
* Some 27 pct of UAW workers eligible for retirement
* GM has become focus of intensifying UAW talks-sources
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 2 General Motors Co (GM.N) and
the United Auto Workers union are discussing buyouts for
higher-wage, skilled trade workers as contract talks between
the union and all three Detroit automakers intensify, people
familiar with negotiations said.
The early retirement offers would cut labor costs for GM,
which emerged from a government-funded bankruptcy at near the
midpoint of its current, four-year contract with the UAW.
The proposal regarding skilled trade workers at GM plants
is one of the first details to emerge from the ongoing talks
between the UAW and the three Detroit automakers which began in
late July.
UAW-represented skilled trade workers make about $32 per
hour, more than the $28 per hour for veteran, unskilled
production line workers.
Recent new full-time unskilled hires make about $15 per
hour at GM and Chrysler and about $15.50 at Ford.
GM has been seeking a path to lower its fixed costs while
satisfying UAW workers. GM as well as Ford Motor Co (F.N) and
Chrysler Group LLC have said they are open to
contract-ratifying and profit-sharing bonuses in lieu of higher
wages and benefits for veteran workers.
In 2007, Detroit's automakers pressed the UAW to undo
retiree benefit plans that provided medical and dental care for
life. GM alone was paying health care costs for more than 1
million people, which added about $1,300 to the cost of every
car and truck it made in the United States.
UAW President Bob King said this week he hopes for a
clearer and more defined path for second-tier workers to reach
the pay and benefits level of veteran workers.
The union's current contract with Detroit automakers
expires on Sept. 14 and expectations have been building for a
mid-September settlement between the union and GM, Ford and
Chrysler.
GM has taken the focus as the lead company among the three
Detroit automakers in UAW negotiations, people with knowledge
of the ongoing talks in Detroit said.
Some 27 percent of the 112,000 hourly paid production
workers represented by the UAW at the Detroit Three automakers
are eligible for retirement.
It was not immediately clear how many skilled trade workers
at GM could be offered buyouts if the two sides agree on
terms.
In late 2010, GM offered a payout of $60,000 to skilled
trade workers at plants which were either closing or had
stopped making vehicles. Some 475 workers took the buyouts.
Skilled trade workers at U.S. automakers average between 20
percent and 23 percent of the overall, UAW-represented
production workforce, said Kristin Dziczek, a labor expert at
the Center for Automotive Research.
By contrast, at U.S. plants operated by Japanese automakers
such as Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), the average is 15 percent
or less, she said.
The average age of a skilled trade workers at GM is 52, and
50 at both Chrysler and Ford, Dziczek said. The average age of
unskilled production workers is 45 at all three.
Workers eligible for retirement generally have to be at
least 55 or have 30 years on the job.
Any offers would target GM plants in the United States
where the automaker believes it has far more of the higher wage
workers than it needs to ensure production lines run smoothly,
one of the sources said.
Skilled trade jobs include electricians, plumbers and
pipefitters.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall, editing by Bernard Orr and Carol
Bishopric)