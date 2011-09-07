GM CEO, UAW chief meet as contract talks intensify-sources

DETROIT, Sept 7 Contract talks between General Motors Co (GM.N) and the United Auto Workers union have intensified and shifted to consideration of the scope and terms of a profit-sharing deal for some 49,000 workers at the top American automaker, people with knowledge of the talks said.

In a sign of progress, GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson met on Tuesday with UAW President Bob King for over an hour at the union's Detroit headquarters known as Solidarity House, the sources said.

GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky and UAW Vice President Joe Ashton, who is heading up contract talks with GM, also joined that meeting, which came with just over a week remaining in the current four-year deal with the union on wages and benefits.

GM has emerged as the focus of UAW's negotiating efforts in Detroit although parallel talks have continued with Chrysler Group LLC. Chrysler, now controlled by Fiat SpA FIA.MI, was put through a U.S. government-funded bankruptcy like GM. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Deepa Seetharaman; editing by Carol Bishopric)