版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 14:50 BJT

GM South Korean workers approve wage deal, avert strike

SEOUL, July 31 General Motors' South Korean workers narrowly voted in favour of wage deal on Thursday, avoiding a strike for the first time in four years at one of the U.S. automaker's key Asian production bases.

On Monday, GM Korea agreed to pay a combined 10.5 million won ($10,200) in bonuses and incentives to each worker and raise the basic wage by 3.3 percent, while agreeing to change its wage structure.

As part of the annual pact, GM Korea also reversed an earlier decision to not make the next-generation Chevrolet Cruze in Korea.

A total of 55 percent of GM Korean workers approved the deal. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐