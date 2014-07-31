GM South Korean workers approve wage deal, avert strike

BRIEF-SillaJen and Transgene enroll first European patient in Phase 3 trial for Pexa-Vec
* SillaJen and Transgene announce the enrollment of the first European patient in multinational Phase 3 trial for Pexa-Vec in advanced liver cancer
SEOUL, July 31 General Motors' South Korean workers narrowly voted in favour of wage deal on Thursday, avoiding a strike for the first time in four years at one of the U.S. automaker's key Asian production bases.
On Monday, GM Korea agreed to pay a combined 10.5 million won ($10,200) in bonuses and incentives to each worker and raise the basic wage by 3.3 percent, while agreeing to change its wage structure.
As part of the annual pact, GM Korea also reversed an earlier decision to not make the next-generation Chevrolet Cruze in Korea.
A total of 55 percent of GM Korean workers approved the deal. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* SillaJen and Transgene announce the enrollment of the first European patient in multinational Phase 3 trial for Pexa-Vec in advanced liver cancer
* Yahoo reports a stake of 2.3 million shares in Snap Inc's series e preferred shares, as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)