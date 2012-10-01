GM to recall about 41,000 cars over fuel leak problem

Oct 1 General Motors Co is recalling about 41,000 Chevrolet, Pontiac and Saturn cars in the United States because of concerns that a defective plastic part might cause a fuel leak, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

GM's latest move follows the company's recall of 473,841 Chevrolet, Pontiac and Saturns in September to fix a condition that could lead the cars to move when the drivers think they are in 'park'.

Potentially, 40,859 vehicles sold in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Oklahoma, or Texas could be affected in the latest recall.

As a remedial measure GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel pump module, free of charge, the NHTSA said.