UPDATE 1-GM likely to cease vehicle production in Venezuela in July

(Adds details about U.S. corporation currency problems in
Venezuela)
By Tim McLaughlin and Ben Klayman
April 29 General Motors Co said it is
likely it will cease vehicle production in Venezuela in July as
the automaker joins other U.S. corporations in taking action to
shield their profits from the South American country's volatile
currency.
GM has one plant in Venezuela, in Valencia, where it builds
the Chevrolet Aveo and Cruze cars, the Orlando crossover vehicle
and the Silverado pickup truck. The company said it employs
about 3,000 people in the country.
Venezuela's currency controls have been steadily reducing
disbursement of greenbacks as low oil prices leave the OPEC
nation receiving less export revenue.
That has resulted in broad consumer product shortages and
caused auto assembly plants to struggle to import parts, forcing
some of them to halt production lines and slash payroll.
GM has fired 446 workers and Ford Motor Co, which
halted Venezuela operations two weeks ago for lack of parts, is
considering laying off 267 workers, according to a union leader.
Other U.S. corporations, including Kimberly-Clark Corp
, Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo Inc, have
complained about how difficult it has been to convert Venezuelan
bolivars into U.S. dollars.
In February, President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government
launched a 70 percent devaluation of the bolivar via a new "free
floating" currency system known as Simadi.
GM said last week in a U.S. regulatory filing that the
inability to obtain U.S. dollars in the near term would likely
lead to a production shutdown in Venezuela.
"Absent an ability to obtain U.S. dollars in the near term,
which we believe is unlikely, current vehicle production will
likely cease in July 2015," GM said in a filing last week with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Despite the strong language in the SEC filing around ceasing
production in Venezuela, GM spokesman Tom Henderson said no
decisions have been made.
"We continue to work with the Venezuelan government to find
solutions to convert currency," Henderson said Wednesday in an
email.
GM's Venezuelan subsidiaries' net assets were $500 million
at the end of March, according to its latest quarterly filing
with the SEC.
A number of large U.S. companies are expected to take a hit
to their earnings during the first half of this year as they
re-value their Venezuelan assets using less favorable exchange
rates.
Halliburton Co said it recorded a $199 million
foreign exchange currency loss in Venezuela in the first
quarter. Previously, Halliburton measured its assets in
Venezuela using the country's official exchange rate of 6.3
bolivars per U.S. dollar.
But after the latest round of devaluation, Halliburton began
using the Simadi rate of about 192 bolivars per U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston, and Ben Klayman in
Detroit; Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Caracas;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia Osterman)