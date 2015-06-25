GM to take $600 million 2nd qtr charge due Venezuela currency

DETROIT, June 25 General Motors Co said
on Thursday it will incur a $600 million charge on its
second-quarter net profits because of a change in the way it
values Venezuelan currency.
GM's controller, Tom Timko, told investor analysts on a
conference call that the company was switching to system that
values the Venezuelan currency at 200 to a dollar rather than
its previously used system using a rate of 13 to the dollar.
"We do not expect this decision to have an impact on our
Venezuelan or South American operating results, nor do we
believe it will affect our 2015 free cash flows," Timko said.
Under standard U.S. accounting, operating results do not
take into account extraordinary charges such as those stemming
from currency changes, while net profits do.
