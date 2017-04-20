GM ceases Venezuelan operations after asset seizure

April 19 General Motors Co said on
Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its
assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
"Yesterday, GMV's plant was unexpectedly taken by the public
authorities, preventing normal operations. In addition, other
assets of the company, such as vehicles, have been illegally
taken from its facilities," GM unit General Motors Venezolana
(GMV) said in an emailed statement.
GM will continue to provide aftermarket service and parts
for its customers through its dealers, it added.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)