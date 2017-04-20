UPDATE 1-General Motors says Venezuela illegally seizes auto plant

(Adds details on seizure, Venezuela context)
CARACAS, April 19 General Motors said on
Wednesday that Venezuelan authorities had illegally seized its
plant in the industrial hub of Valencia and vowed to "take all
legal actions" to defend its rights.
The seizure comes amid a deepening economic crisis in
leftist-led Venezuela that has already roiled many U.S.
companies.
"Yesterday, GMV's (General Motors Venezolana) plant was
unexpectedly taken by the public authorities, preventing normal
operations. In addition, other assets of the company, such as
vehicles, have been illegally taken from its facilities," the
company said in a statement.
It said the seizure would cause irreparable damage to the
company, its 2,678 workers, its 79 dealers and to its suppliers.
Venezuela's Information Ministry did not immediately respond
to a request for information.
Venezuela's car industry has been in freefall, hit by a lack
of raw materials stemming from complex currency controls and
stagnant local production, and many plants are barely producing
at all.
In early 2015, Ford Motor Co wrote off its investment
in Venezuela when it took an $800 million pre-tax writedown.
The country's economic crisis has hurt many other U.S.
companies, including food makers and pharmaceutical firms. A
growing number are taking their Venezuelan operations out off
their consolidated accounts.
Venezuela's government has taken over factories in the past.
In 2014 the government announced the "temporary" takeover of two
plants belonging to U.S. cleaning products maker Clorox Co which
had left the country.
Venezuela faces around 20 arbitration cases over
nationalizations under late leader Hugo Chavez.
(Reporting by Joe White and Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by
Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)