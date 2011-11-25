US opening formal probe into GM Volt fire risk

Nov 25 U.S. auto safety regulators are opening
a formal investigation into fire risks in General Motors'
(GM.N) Volt vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on
Friday it was taking the step after efforts to recreate a May
crash test saw fires result from two out of three crash tests
performed this month.
"While it is too soon to tell whether the investigation
will lead to a recall of any vehicles or parts, if NHTSA
identifies an unreasonable risk to safety, the agency will take
immediate action to notify consumers and ensure that GM
communicates with current vehicle owners," the agency said.
Earlier this month, NHTSA disclosed that it was probing the
safety of batteries used to power electric vehicles after fire
broke out in a Volt battery pack three weeks after a
side-impact crash test.
NHTSA said on Friday it believes that electric vehicles
have incredible potential to save people money at the pump,
help protect the environment, create jobs and strengthen
national security by reducing dependence on oil.
Nevertheless, it is working with manufacturers to ensure
they have appropriate post-crash protocols and to help inform
emergency services of the potential for post-crash fires in
electric vehicles.
