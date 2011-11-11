US probes battery fire in GM Chevy Volt

Nov 11 A fire involving a General Motors Co
(GM.N) Chevy Volt prompted a U.S. government safety
investigation of batteries used to power electric vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on
Friday in a statement it has also asked other manufacturers who
make electric cars or who plan to do so for information on how
they handle lithium-ion batteries. This request also includes
recommendations for minimizing fire risk.
NHTSA said it does not believe the Volt or other electric
vehicles are at greater risk for fire than gasoline-powered
engines.
(Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Derek Caney)