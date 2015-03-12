GM to cut Chevy, GMC powertrain warranty to 60,000 miles-report

DETROIT, March 12 General Motors Co plans
to cut its powertrain warranty on Chevrolet and GMC vehicles for
the 2016 model year because the offer was not a strong enough
selling point, Automotive News reported on Thursday.
The five-year, 100,000-mile powertrain coverage, in place
for nearly a decade, will be reduced to five years and 60,000
miles for the 2016 models, the trade publication said, citing a
memo sent to dealers.
Under a powertrain warranty, a carmaker will make repairs to
the engine and transmission at no cost to the consumer.
The GM brands will continue to offer courtesy transportation
and roadside assistance during the coverage period, Automotive
News said.
The Detroit automaker also will scale back its offer of two
years of free maintenance, including oil changes and tire
rotations, on most new Chevy, GMC and Buick vehicles, the
publication said. The brands will reduce the number of free
service visits to two, from four, starting with 2016 models.
GM officials could not immediately be reached to comment.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)