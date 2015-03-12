UPDATE 1-GM to cut Chevy, GMC powertrain warranty to 60,000 miles

(Adds GM confirmation, comments)
DETROIT, March 12 General Motors Co said
on Thursday it plans to cut its powertrain warranty on Chevrolet
and GMC vehicles for the 2016 model year because the offer was
not a strong enough selling point.
The five-year, 100,000-mile powertrain coverage, in place
for nearly a decade, will be reduced to five years and 60,000
miles for the 2016 models, GM said.
"We talked to our customers and learned that free scheduled
maintenance and warranty coverage do not rank high as a reason
to purchase a vehicle among buyers of non-luxury brands," GM
said in a statement.
"We will reinvest the savings we will realize into other
retail programs that our customers have told us they value more
than these."
A GM spokesman said the change will not result in a material
financial impact.
Under a powertrain warranty, a carmaker will make repairs to
the engine and transmission at no cost to the consumer.
The GM brands will continue to offer courtesy transportation
and roadside assistance during the coverage period, the company
said.
The Detroit automaker said it also will scale back its offer
of two years of free maintenance, including oil changes and tire
rotations, on most new Chevy, GMC and Buick vehicles. The brands
will reduce the number of free service visits to two, from
four, starting with 2016 models.
The change was initially reported by Automotive News.
