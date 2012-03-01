GM partners Wells Fargo for auto financing

March 1 General Motors Co named
Wells Fargo & Co as its auto financing partner for
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers and retail customers
in the contiguous states.
Alongside retail subvention, Wells Fargo will offer GM
dealers non-subvented retail loans, and financing solutions like
wholesale floor plan, and treasury services and insurance, the
companies said in a joint statement.
Earlier on Thursday, a surprising sales gain by General
Motors and strong performances by Ford Motor Co and others
helped push U.S. February auto sales to their highest annual
sales rate in nearly four years.
General Motors shares were up 2 percent at $26.80 in
afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Wells Fargo
shares rose as much as 1 percent at $31.75.