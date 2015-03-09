General Motors, Wilson seek to avoid proxy fight- WSJ

March 8 General Motors Co is in
discussions with activist shareholder Harry J. Wilson and his
proposal to join the automaker's board and to return $8 billion
to investors, with the hope of avoiding a proxy fight, according
to a story in the Wall Street Journal.
The terms of any outcome are unknown but both sides want a
way forward, unnamed people familiar with the matter told the
Journal. The discussions were ongoing Sunday night and no deal
is assured, the report said.
A deal would need to be decided soon if Wilson is to be on
the proxy since the necessary documents need to be in place
before the annual shareholder meeting which could take place as
soon as June, the report said. An impasse in talks could presage
a proxy fight.
Wilson, who was one of the architects of GM's government
bailout, is criticizing GM's cash management and share price.
GM said it is considering returning cash to shareholders
later this year, a plan that takes all investors into account
not just Wilson, an unnamed source told the Journal.
A representative for GM and Wilson did not immediately
respond to a request seeking comment.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Eric Walsh)