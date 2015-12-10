GM buys wind power from EDP to build its biggest SUVs

Dec 10 General Motors Co said Thursday it
is buying wind energy to power production of some its biggest
sport utility vehicles at a factory in Texas.
GM said in a statement it has agreed to buy 30 megawatts of
energy from a Texas wind farm operated by a unit of Spanish
renewable energy company EDP Renovaveis SA. EDP is
developing a 250 megawatt wind farm in Edinburg, Texas. GM will
use the wind-generated electricity to power production of
Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs at its
factory in Arlington, Texas.
Over the course of the 14-year deal with EDP, GM said it
will avoid more than 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide
emissions, "equivalent to the emissions of 112 million gallons
of gasoline consumed."
That's roughly the amount of gasoline that would be consumed
by a fleet of 134,400 Chevy Tahoes over the course of a normal
year of driving, based on U.S. government fuel efficiency
estimates. GM builds more than 200,000 large SUVs a year at the
Arlington plant, and has announced plans to expand production
there.
GM's announcement, which comes amid negotiations in Paris
toward an international agreement to cut greenhouse gas
emissions, also offers a response to persistent criticism by
environmental groups of the carbon dioxide emissions from big
SUVs like the Tahoe and Escalade.
Demand for SUVs in the U.S. has surged during the past year
as gasoline prices have fallen, even as sales of hybrid cars
such as the Toyota Prius have dropped. A Tahoe can burn 18.3
barrels of oil a year, according to federal government
estimates, compared to 6.6 barrels a Prius would consume.
GM said that it also plans to use wind energy to help power
three facilities in Mexico beginning in the first quarter of
2016. With those agreements, GM said it expects to exceed a
promise to use 125 megawatts of renewable energy by 2020.
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)