GM to test Cisco technology for sharing road safety spectrum

WASHINGTON, June 24 General Motors Co
plans to begin testing new Cisco Systems Inc technology
that could allow "talking" cars to share radio communication
bands with roadside Wi-Fi devices, a GM executive told U.S.
lawmakers.
The technology could hold out the promise of allowing Wi-Fi
devices to share the same radio band as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V)
safety systems without causing interference, he said in written
testimony posted to a House oversight committee website on
Wednesday.
The automaker intends to deploy V2V technology in its 2017
Cadillac CTS sedans.
"We are very optimistic about a sharing proposal from Cisco
that would operate on a 'listen, detect and vacate' basis," said
Harry Lightsey, executive director of GM's Global Connected
Customer Experience unit. "We have engaged with Cisco and plan
to begin testing their technology as soon as possible."
GM submitted the testimony to the House Subcommittee on
Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade ahead of a Thursday hearing on
V2V technology.
V2V technology would allow cars to talk to each other and
avoid collisions, using the 5.9 GHz radio spectrum to share
information about their relative positions, speeds, headings and
braking status and warning drivers of possible risks. Safety
regulators believe the technology could provide warnings in 80
percent of car accidents involving more than one vehicle.
But e-commerce companies have pressed for a share of the
same spectrum for roadside Wi-Fi services, a prospect that some
in the auto industry say could interfere with V2V systems and
prevent them from operating properly.
Barry Einsig, Cisco's global transportation executive, who
is also scheduled to testify before the panel, said in his
written testimony that the company's "The Internet of
Everything" envisions a communications network connecting cars
and other vehicles with each other and roadside entities
including police and other emergency responders.
"Once vehicle-to-vehicle communications are widely installed
in cars and light trucks as a safety measure, the private sector
and our public sector partners, will respond swiftly to bring
the full set of ... benefits to American consumers," he said in
the testimony.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in May that
auto regulators would propose a rule by year-end requiring
V2V-technology in vehicles. He also said his department would
complete a preliminary test plan to determine whether the V2V
spectrum can be shared with other entities.
