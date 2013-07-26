GMAC Mortgage to pay $230 million as part of foreclosure review

WASHINGTON, July 26 The Federal Reserve said on Friday that GMAC Mortgage will make $230 million in cash payments to borrowers, in a move that will end an independent, case-by-case review of potentially flawed foreclosures.

Under the agreement, more than 232,000 borrowers who were in the foreclosure process between 2009 and 2010 will receive compensation.

The agreement is similar to deals that bank regulators struck with other major U.S. lenders earlier this year.