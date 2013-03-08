China property developer's family in talks to buy stake in GM building -WSJ

March 7 The family of Soho China Ltd's
chief executive Zhang Xin is in discussions to buy a 40 percent
stake in the 1.8 million square foot General Motors building in
Manhattan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing
real-estate executives familiar with the talks.
The sellers include the sovereign-wealth funds of Qatar and
Kuwait, which invested through a Goldman Sachs Group
fund, as well as an investor associated with the ruling family
of Dubai, the business daily said.
If completed, the deal would value the tower at $3.4
billion, according to the executives, the Journal reported. ()